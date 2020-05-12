Tata Motors’ India biz holds no equity value, JLR the only driver: CLSA

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
No equity value is expected of Tata Motors’ India business, and its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is the only driver of its valuation, according to a report by CLSA, a brokerage firm, on Tuesday.
This is at a time when the Indian automobile industry is faced with the worst downturn, its prospects aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry posted posted zero sales in April for the first time.
“We assign zero equity value to its Indian business,” it said. “We believe future equity infusions are also likely to be utilised for loss of funding and hence we do not attribute any equity value to its India business,” it said. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors to underperform from buy.
It forecasts consolidated net debt to increase 4.6 times in FY21 from 1.1 times in FY19 despite an equity infusion by Tata Sons, it added. JLR’s cashflow should recover in FY22, but its India business will remain FCF negative, it said.
CLSA’s believes the Covid-19 related demand disruptions will delay Tata Motors’ much-needed deleveraging cycle by four to six quarters. Tata Motors’ overall India business, which includes both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, has underperformed peers such as Mahindra and Ashok Leyland, it said.
JLR’s model cycle had begun to recover, driven by refreshes of the Evoque and Discovery Sport. CLSA said its recovery has been pushed forward by two-three quarters.
“We expect Tata Motors to try and accelerate strategic sales in the India PV business (company has announced its decision to demerge) and its captive financing arm (Tata Motors Finance). We calculate that such deals could potentially increase equity value by ₹92 billion resulting in an upside of about 30 per cent. However, we view these as low probability events in the current scenario,” it said.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...