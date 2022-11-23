Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its new Tigor EV sedan with an extended range of 315 km.

The Tigor EV sedan is introduced at an ex-showroom price of ₹12,49,000 for XE, ₹12,99,000 for XT, ₹13,49,000 for XZ+ and ₹13,57,000 for XZ+ LUX.

Interior ofTigor EV

The Tigor EV delivers a power output of 55kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh battery pack.

Features

The EV sedan will offer connected car technology—ZConnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS, Multi-Mode Regen and Tyre puncture repair kit.

The electric vehicle will also have rain-sensing wipers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlamps and cruise control.

“The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89 per cent market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio. It is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometres covered on Indian roads has helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “