Tata Motors has sold more than 7,000 electric vehicles in March, a 100 per cent jump over the same month last year, followed by MG Motor. In the electric two-wheelers segment, Ola Electric leads the market, followed by TVS Motor Company.

According to the data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles sold 7,137 units of EVs during the month, a jump of 107 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with 3,444 units in March 2022.

Demand continues

“Looking ahead, we expect the demand for personal vehicles to remain robust with the trend of electrification further strengthening as more options are made available to customers plus support from a rapidly growing and improving ecosystem,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility had recently said.

MG Motor India sold 494 units of its EVs in March, which is a jump of 420 per cent y-o-y as compared with 95 units in the corresponding month last year.

Another Chinese manufacturer, BYD was ranked three at 281 units of retail sales during the month, as against only 18 units in March 2022, the data shared by FADA said.

Mahindra & Mahindra made it to the fourth place retailing 237 units of its EVs as compared with only 18 units in the same month last year.

In the luxury EV category, BMW India led the market with 51 retail sales during last month as against only nine units in March 2022.

In total, the retail sales of electric PVs closed at 8,566 units in March, a jump of more than 130 per cent y-o-y as compared with 3,718 units in corresponding month last year.

2-w segment

In the two-wheeler segment, Ola Electric sold 21,274 units of its e-Scooters, which is a jump of more than 132 per cent y-o-y as compared with 9,145 units in March 2022.

Tamil Nadu based TVS Motor Company, with its iQube electric scooter, recorded a retail sale of 16,768 units in March, growing by seven times, as compared with 2,392 units in March 2022.

Ather Energy was the third highest seller with 12,076 units during the month as compared with 2,233 units in March last year. It was followed by Ampere Vehicles with 9,334 units as compared with 6,341 units in same month last year.

However, Hero Electric recorded decline in its retail sales by 49 per cent y-o-y to 6,652 units in March as compared with 13,029 units in corresponding month last year. Okinawa Autotech also recorded a decline of around 46 per cent y-o-y to 4,507 units as compared with 8,285 units in March 2022.

Overall, the electric two-wheeler category recorded a growth of 58 per cent y-o-y at 85,793 units as compared with 54,400 units in same month last year, the FADA data showed.

Total retail sales of three-wheeler EVs also grew by more than 82 per cent y-o-y to 45,229 units in March as compared with 24,823 units in March 2022.

Electric commercial vehicle sales also grew by more than 171 units during the month to 350 units as compared with 129 units in same month last year.