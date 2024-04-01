Bisleri International on Monday said it has inked agreements with five IPL teams as official hydration partner. These teams include Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International said, “We have built a robust sports marketing program over the last few years, and we are thrilled to enter the cricketing season with five of the most iconic cricket franchises. We will be rolling out a power packed integrated marketing campaign under the Bisleri #DrinkItUp umbrella which will feature individual limited-edition packs with player imagery from our partner teams. We will also be providing a superlative experience to our consumers with in-stadium branding, product experience and immersive experiential encounters.”

He added that the company is also set to introduce digital content highlighting partner teams and influencers, coupled with consumer contests. “Our Bisleri trucks will journey across the country, displaying campaign creatives. To further ignite interest, we’ll supply POSM material to our retail partners and join forces with Star Sports for a groundbreaking media collaboration, amplifying our latest TV communication campaign,” Malhotra added.

The brand has been stepping up focus on associations with sporting events. It has also recently partnered with a series of marathons and sporting events in the country and will continue its concentrated efforts towards building connections with youth by driving the hydration narrative across multiple platforms.

