Tata Motors, Lithium ink deal for 5,000 electric sedans

Tata Motors and Lithium Urban Technologies have announced a partnership to deploy 5000 XPRES T electric sedans, across the country. Tata Motors, which is India’s largest electric car maker, will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year.

Bengaluru-based Lithium Urban Technologies, which claims to be India’s first company with an all-electric fleet, has been using Tata Motors’ EVs since 2019. Its current fleet strength is 400 electric vehicles.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The XPRES-T EV is targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers. This memorandum of understanding is a big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space.”

The XPRES-T EV is essentially a variant of the Tigor EV, but targeted for commercial usage. It comes with two range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

A single speed automatic transmission, the car has dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior, gives it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Tata Motors leads the e-mobility wave in India with a market share of 87 per cent in FY’22 and over 24,000 Tata EVs on the road in both the personal and fleet segments.