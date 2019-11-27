Companies

Tata Motors reveals the name for its upcoming flagship SUV

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

Tata Motors has christened its upcoming flagship SUV as Tata GRAVITAS, which is set to be launched in February 2020.

The company said in a release on Tuesday that this is set to strengthen its SUV portfolio further.

 

Being the second vehicle built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) Architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform, the GRAVITAS will set international level benchmarks in terms of performance, driveability and luxury, the company claimed.

“We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering — the Tata GRAVITAS. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The GRAVITAS will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020,” said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Published on November 27, 2019
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Birla MF side-pockets ₹793-crore investment in Essel Group firm