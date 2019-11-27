Tata Motors reveals the name for its upcoming flagship SUV

Tata Motors has christened its upcoming flagship SUV as Tata GRAVITAS, which is set to be launched in February 2020.

The company said in a release on Tuesday that this is set to strengthen its SUV portfolio further.

Designed for the discerning, the GRAVITAS is the epitome of opulence.

Being the second vehicle from the stable of OMEGARC, it is the perfect balance of stature & character.

It is the ultimate luxury SUV.

Coming February 2020.

Click here to know more: https://t.co/DwBI5cWYdD pic.twitter.com/JMGkyoYRw7 — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 26, 2019

Being the second vehicle built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) Architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform, the GRAVITAS will set international level benchmarks in terms of performance, driveability and luxury, the company claimed.

“We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering — the Tata GRAVITAS. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The GRAVITAS will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020,” said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.