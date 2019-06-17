Tata Motors to supply 25 Tigor EVs to Janani Tours

Tata Motors, on Monday announced its partnership with Janani Tours, to deploy 25 Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Bengaluru.

Janani Tours, a tour operator in the city will begin its e-mobility journey to serve its corporate clients and fleet customers while enhancing sustainability. The first batch of Tigor EVs were handed over by Tata Motors’ Dealership — Prerana Motors to Janani Tours officials in Bengaluru.

Shailesh Chandra, President- Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to partner with Janani Tours on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet. We are confident that Tigor EV will address the growing demand for electric vehicles. We are committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Ram Ramakrishnan, CEO, Janani Group of Companies, said “We are excited to begin offering Tigor EVs to Bengaluru citizens. We are excited to partner with Tata Motors for offering eco-friendly mobility solutions to our customers and commitment to society. We believe inherent benefits of zero emission and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game-changer for commuting. We see a positive response from our clients to reach 1,000 plus vehicles in the next 6-9 months under the brand JenNext.”