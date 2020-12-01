Companies

Tata Motors vehicle sales up 21 per cent to 49,650 units in Nov

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units.

The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales increased to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 30,805 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108 per cent to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month.

However, total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9 per cent to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units earlier.

Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5 per cent to 26,218 units in November this year, from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019, the statement said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
sales
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.