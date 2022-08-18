Tata Motors wins order of 921 electric buses from BMTC

Tata Motors announced winning the order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Under the tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate, and maintain the 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years, as per the contract. Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel, said the release.

Clean urban mobility

“This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport,“ said G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted that Tata Motors’ commitment towards modernising public transportation in India is further strengthened by receiving the prestigious order of electric buses from BMTC. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of developing smart, modern, and energy-efficient passenger and commercial vehicles, catering to the needs of future mobility. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.”

Significant milestone

Tata Motors had received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), respectively in the last 30 days.

“This is yet another significant milestone in the electric bus journey we are on. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Karnataka and BMTC for their commitment and to Tata Motors for their collaboration,” said Mahua Acharya, MD, and CEO Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL).

Tata Motors has supplied more than 715 electric buses across multiple cities, which have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres.