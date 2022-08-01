Tata Motors July sales rise over 51% to 81,790 units

Tata Motors on Monday reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales at 81,790 units in July 2022, driven by the strong performance of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market.
The company had sold a total of 54,119 units in domestic and international markets in July last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The total domestic sales were at 78,978 units last month compared to 51,981 units in July 2021, a growth of 52 per cent, it added.
Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 47,505 units as compared to 30,185 units in the year-ago month, up 57 per cent.
Passenger electric vehicle sales were at 4,022 units, , the company said.
Tata Motors said its sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 31,473 units in July 2022.
