Tata Motors July sales rise over 51% to 81,790 units

PTI | New Delhi, August 1 | Updated on: Aug 01, 2022
Tata Motors

Tata Motors | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

Tata Motors reports increase in sales due to the strong performance of passenger vehicles in the domestic market

Tata Motors on Monday reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales at 81,790 units in July 2022, driven by the strong performance of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

The company had sold a total of 54,119 units in domestic and international markets in July last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The total domestic sales were at 78,978 units last month compared to 51,981 units in July 2021, a growth of 52 per cent, it added.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 47,505 units as compared to 30,185 units in the year-ago month, up 57 per cent.

Passenger electric vehicle sales were at 4,022 units, , the company said.

Tata Motors said its sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 31,473 units in July 2022.

Published on August 01, 2022
Tata Motors Ltd
sales
electric vehicles
heavy and commercial vehicles
