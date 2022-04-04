Tata Power Renewables commissions 300-MW solar plant in Gujarat

Mumbai, April 4

Tata Power Renewables Energy (TPREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 300-MW solar plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

Claiming to be India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system, the project will generate 774 million units annually and reduce about 704,340 MT/year of carbon emission.

The installation entailed 8,73,012 monocrystalline photovoltaic modules. Work on the project started during the Covid-19 pandemic and Tata Power claims it was able to complete it within the stipulated deadline. The total area used for the installation is 1,320 acres divided into six different plots of 220 acres each.

Challenging weather conditions

The weather conditions at the site during the construction period were unpredictable due to very heavy rains leading to the 33-KV cable trench being submerged in water. However, with the help of floaters, the execution team laid HT Cables at the location. Pre-cast ballasts were also used to lay power cables 500 mm above the ground instead of conventional underground laying, Tata Power said in a release.

With the addition of 300 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will now be 3,400 MW with 2,468 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. Tata Power’s total renewable capacity is 5,020 MW, including 1,620 MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.