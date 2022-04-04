Former head of Audi’s driverless tech joins Jaguar Land Rover 

Thomas Muller, an 18-year veteran at Audi in charge of autonomous driving, has been appointed as Executive Director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover with immediate effect.

JLR was without a product engineering head since the last four months after the departure of Nick Rogers who left in December 2021 after spending 37 years with the company. Muller succeeds Roger for the same position.

Muller has more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry having worked in research and development, with a focus on chassis, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

Most recently, Muller was Executive Vice-President for Research and Development ADAS and Autonomous Driving at Volkswagen Group’s automotive software subsidiary, CARIAD.

“By fully implementing agile principles, automating engineering processes and applying innovative product development methods, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that embody our modern luxury philosophy,” Muller said.