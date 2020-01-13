Tata Power Solar to build 250MW project for NTPC with mandatory local sourcing

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd is to develop a 250MW solar project for NTPC. The project will be developed under the Centre’s Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme that mandates using domestically manufactured cells and modules for the project.

“The total value of the order is ₹1,505 crore and the completion period is 20 months. With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately ₹7,600 crore, including external and internal orders,” a company statement said.

Tata Power Solar Systems said it has received a Letter Of Award (LOA) from NTPC for the project. “It is Tata Power Solar’s single biggest order from a third party,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Under the CPSU scheme, only domestically manufactured cells and modules would be used for the project.

In November 2019, Tata Power Solar had also received a Letter Of Award from NTPC to develop a 105 MW floating solar project in Kayamkulam, Kerala. This ₹343-core project, which has to be commissioned in less than 21 months, includes a three-year O&M component.