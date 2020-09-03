Tata Power to set up carport at Tata Motors plant

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Tata Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to power India’s largest grid-connected carport.
This carport will be set up at Tata Motors factory in Chikhali, Pune. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “As a part of the ‘One Tata’ initiative we are excited to partner with Tata Motors to set up the largest carport in India. We are confident that this PPA will complement our efforts to lower the carbon footprint and we look forward to exploring new ways to harness clean resources and implement them in our business operations.”
With 6.2 MWp capacity, Tata Motors’ project is expected to reduce 1.6 lakh tonnes of carbon emission. Tata Power’s solar subsidiary, Tata Power Renewables, will be supplying power.
Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed or managed capacity of 12,742 MW till date.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...