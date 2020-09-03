Tata Power to set up carport at Tata Motors plant

Tata Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to power India’s largest grid-connected carport.

This carport will be set up at Tata Motors factory in Chikhali, Pune. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “As a part of the ‘One Tata’ initiative we are excited to partner with Tata Motors to set up the largest carport in India. We are confident that this PPA will complement our efforts to lower the carbon footprint and we look forward to exploring new ways to harness clean resources and implement them in our business operations.”

With 6.2 MWp capacity, Tata Motors’ project is expected to reduce 1.6 lakh tonnes of carbon emission. Tata Power’s solar subsidiary, Tata Power Renewables, will be supplying power.

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed or managed capacity of 12,742 MW till date.