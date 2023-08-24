Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, and Zoomcar, a car-sharing platform, have partnered to expand the EV charging network across India.

Tata Power’s EZ Charge infrastructure currently includes over 50,000 home chargers, 4370+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging stations across 350 cities, including highways. It plans to add 25,000 charging points over the next five years.

Zoomcar, with over 20,000 vehicles on its tech-driven platform across India, Indonesia, and Egypt, anticipates that this partnership will accelerate its goal of turning half its fleet into electric vehicles by 2025.

Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomcar; Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development for EV Charging at Tata Power; and Ashish Khanna, CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Mumbai.

In July 2023, Tata Power had launched an RFID card that allows EV users to initiate charging by tapping it on any EZ charger in the country.