Tata Projects bags multiple orders worth ₹6,000 crore from BPCL, HPCL Rajasthan

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Tata Projects Ltd has received multiple orders in the oil and gas refinery sector with a combined value of over ₹6,000 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
BPCL’s order is for a 2G Bio Ethanol Project at Bargarh, Odisha with a proposed production capacity of 100 KL per day of second-generation ethanol. The project is significant since the Centre encourages production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues to provide additional sources of remuneration to farmers. The project will assist in addressing growing environmental concerns and supporting the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme. In addition to reducing environmental pollution due to the burning of agricultural waste, the project will enhance the nation’s energy security.
Once complete, the project will produce fuel-grade ethanol meeting specifications as per IS 15464:2004, using domestic agro-based lingo-cellulosic feedstock. Rice straw will be the design feedstock while maize stalk will be the check case.
Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - Tata Projects Ltd, said, “As a leading construction & technology company, we have a specialised division that executes the construction of environmentally beneficial and challenging projects. Hence, we seek to undertake projects that improve the lives of communities and support national developmental objectives at the same time. TATA Projects has delivered projects on-time using world-class management techniques with uncompromising standards of safety and ecological responsibility.”
The other three orders pertain to HRRL’s green-field refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Rajasthan. Tata Projects will execute work for Crude Distillation Unit and Vacuum Distillation Unit (CDU-VDU); Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) with Unsaturated LPG Treating Unit to process 2.4 mmtpa or 300,000 kg/hr of mixed feed consisting of vacuum residue from the upstream distillation units & clarified oil; and Vacuum Gas Oil Hydrotreating Unit and Refinery with a capacity of 3.5 mmtpa.
Satyanarayana K, COO – Industrial Systems, Tata Projects Ltd, said, “The projects are testimony to our expertise and vast experience in executing similar projects on time. Energy is an area wherein every country needs to focus since it directly affects the economic growth and welfare of citizens. As a company, we are certain that these projects will further strengthen India’s energy security while providing an impetus to national development.”
