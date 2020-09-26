Companies

Tata Steel begins commercial mining venture

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 26, 2020 Published on September 26, 2020

Tata Steel Mining, formerly known as TS Alloys, has started its journey in commercial mining by beginning operations at its Sukinda Chromite Mine.

The company had bagged leases for three chromite mines -- Sukinda Chromite Mine, Saruabil Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine -- at Jajpur in Odisha.

Among leases expired on March 31 and auctioned, Sukinda Chromite Mine has become the first commercial lease to be converted into mining lease across India. The lease was granted for 50 years.

MC Thomas, Managing Director, TSML, said it is significant first step in the company's journey of commercial mining and will treat all stakeholders as partners in the long-term value creation.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 26, 2020
Tata Steel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.