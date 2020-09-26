Tata Steel begins commercial mining venture

Tata Steel Mining, formerly known as TS Alloys, has started its journey in commercial mining by beginning operations at its Sukinda Chromite Mine.

The company had bagged leases for three chromite mines -- Sukinda Chromite Mine, Saruabil Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine -- at Jajpur in Odisha.

Among leases expired on March 31 and auctioned, Sukinda Chromite Mine has become the first commercial lease to be converted into mining lease across India. The lease was granted for 50 years.

MC Thomas, Managing Director, TSML, said it is significant first step in the company's journey of commercial mining and will treat all stakeholders as partners in the long-term value creation.