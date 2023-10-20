Tata Steel held the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming 7.50 lakh tonne per annum scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) plant in Ludhiana.

The company will invest ₹2,600 crore in the first phase of the project and is expected to be commissioned by March, 2025.

It will be Tata Steel’s first low-carbon green steel plant in India.

The plant will have modern technology, including electric arc furnaces, which is energy-efficient and produces significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional steelmaking processes.

Ludhiana was specifically selected given its proximity to the Hi-Tech Valley Industrial Park and an auto hub from where steel scrap can be sourced to produce long steel products for the market under the company’s flagship Tata Tiscon brand, said the company.

TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel said the new modern facility in Ludhiana marks a significant stride in the company’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and achieving Net Zero by 2045.

The plant would provide 500 direct jobs and another 2,000 by way of indirect employment.