Tata Steel convention on new materials

Tata Steel has announced the launch of a technology convention Mat-e-Reality. The two-day online event to start on Wednesday will deliberate the evolving expectations from materials emerging from new technologies.

The theme ‘Materials for Mobility’ will focus on the rapidly evolving mobility space and its impact on the environment. Exciting technologies like electric vehicles, battery technologies, hyperloop, aerial taxis, and others will be part of the agenda.

Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice-President, Tata Steel, said: “The very idea of this convention was conceived on the premise of driving participation of a larger audience on discussions related to innovative materials that can enable new technologies and solutions while protecting environment.

The event will have presence of over 500 distinguished representatives spanning industry, academia, research, startups and government organisations.