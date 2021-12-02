Companies

Tata Steel hires 14 transgenders as earth moving machinery operators

Updated on December 02, 2021

The company has set a target of 25% diverse workforce by 2025.

Tata Steel has employed 14 transgender people as heavy earth moving machinery operators at its West Bokaro division. Earlier, the company onboarded 17 women as HEMM operators under its Women at Mines initiative.

They are currently under training and will be deployed in mining operations early next year. In a similar module, the onboarded transgenders will also be trained for a year before they begin working in mines, said the company in a statement n Thursday.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel said the company will continue with its efforts to drive LGBTQ+ inclusion and build a benchmark workplace. Tata Steel has set a target of 25 per cent diverse workforce by 2025.

