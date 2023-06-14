Tata Steel and Germany’s SMS group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on decarbonisation of the steel-making process.

As part of the MoU, the companies shall undertake further technical discussions and initiate actions for conducting a joint industrial demonstration of the EASyMelt technology, developed by the SMS Group.

The demonstration will be executed at the ‘E’ Blast Furnace in Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur plant to reduce CO 2 emission by more than 50 per cent from the blast furnace’s baseline operation.

The EASyMelt (electric-assisted syngas smelter) technology is a cutting-edge ironmaking solution that can be implemented in an existing integrated steel plant to accelerate decarbonisation.

The core of the technology utilises blast furnace top gas recycling for syngas production through reforming of coke oven gas. The resulting syngas is then injected at both shaft and tuyere levels, with the gas injected at the tuyere level further being heated using a plasma torch system.

TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel said the company is looking for solutions to facilitate the transition to green steel production. Further, India being the second largest steel producer in the world also places a huge responsibility on large manufacturers such as Tata Steel to lead the country’s decarbonisation journey, he added.

Burkhard Dahmen, CEO, SMS Group said the project represents a significant milestone for the decarbonisation of existing blast furnace plants worldwide and in the global transformation of steel-making.

