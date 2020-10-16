Tata Steel supplies 80% of steel for longest bridge in AP

About 80 per cent of the steel used in the construction of a 2.6-km bridge in Andhra Pradesh is from Tata Steel..

The company has supplied 2,000 tonnes of Low Relaxation Pre-Stressed Concrete strands and 10,000 tonnes of TMT bars for the six-lane Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada.

According to the company, the strength of the steel proved to be a major enabler in increasing the span between the pillars to 45 metres, nearly double the generally accepted standard of 25 metres.

The three-way each, 78-feet wide elevated corridor includes six curves and two major turnings. The new flyover, spanning the Krishna river and Prakasam barrage and running through Vijayawada city before connecting to NH65.