Companies

Tata Steel supplies 80% of steel for longest bridge in AP

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2020 Published on October 16, 2020

About 80 per cent of the steel used in the construction of a 2.6-km bridge in Andhra Pradesh is from Tata Steel..

The company has supplied 2,000 tonnes of Low Relaxation Pre-Stressed Concrete strands and 10,000 tonnes of TMT bars for the six-lane Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada.

According to the company, the strength of the steel proved to be a major enabler in increasing the span between the pillars to 45 metres, nearly double the generally accepted standard of 25 metres.

The three-way each, 78-feet wide elevated corridor includes six curves and two major turnings. The new flyover, spanning the Krishna river and Prakasam barrage and running through Vijayawada city before connecting to NH65.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 16, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.