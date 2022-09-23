Tata Steel to merge six subsidiaries with itself

The Board of Directors of Tata Steel has approved schemes for the proposed amalgamation of six subsidiaries with itself.

The subsidiaries are all majority owned by Tata Steel and include Tata Steel Long Products (74.91 per cent equity holding), The Tinplate Company of India (74.96 per cent), Tata Metaliks (60.03 per cent), The Indian Steel & Wire Products (95.01 per cent), Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining Company (both wholly owned subsidiaries).

The Board also approved amalgamation of TRF Ltd (34.11 per cent equity holding) into Tata Steel.

Each scheme of amalgamation will now move into a defined regulatory approval process, which includes approval by stock exchanges and the NCLT, said the Tata Steel.

Based on independent valuer report, Tata Steel Long Products investors will get 67 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held.

Similarly, for every 10 shares of the Tinplate Company of India, 33 shares of Tata Steel will be issued.

Ten shares of Tata Metaliks will fetch 79 shares of Tata Steel and TRF Ltd investors will get 17 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held.

The proposed amalgamations will enhance management efficiency, drive sharper strategic focus and improve agility across businesses based on the strong parental support from Tata Steel leadership, said the company.

In line with Tata Steel’s long-term strategy, the consolidation of the downstream operations will enable growth in value added segments by leveraging Tata Steel’s nationwide marketing and sales network. The amalgamations will also drive synergies through raw material security, centralised procurement, optimisation of inventories, reduced logistics costs, and better facility utilisation.

On completion, there will be further opportunities towards reduction of overhead and corporate costs. Each of the proposed amalgamations will be value-accretive for shareholders, it said.

The proposed amalgamation is a part of Tata Steel’s initiative to simplify the group holding structure. Since 2019, Tata Steel has reduced 116 associated entities. Its 72 subsidiaries have ceased to exist, 20 Associates and JVs have been eliminated and 24 companies are currently under liquidation.