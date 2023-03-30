Tata Consumer Products’ Tata Tea is witnessing an uptick in demand for its region-specific products. The company, which started the hyper-local campaign strategy in 2019, offers tea with custom packaging from eight different regions with distinct blends.

Its region-specific products include Hyderabad Irani Chai, Mumbai Cutting Chai, Kolkatta Street Chai, and Cream of Assam.

“Our hyperlocal agenda has been driven by our flagship brand directly premium. We are in a country which is very culturally and culinary diversity, and food and beverage preferences vary from region to region and district to district. In Tata Tea Premium one of our strengths has been we have blends that cater to regional preferences. Although they are under the flagship of premium, it is our continued focus on soaking up through hyper-local campaigns,” said Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products

The company recently launched Tata Tea Premium — Street Chais of India that has tea flavours inspired by the streets of India.

“The benefit it has for different kinds of tea preferences is what the States enjoy. We were possibly the first FMCG company that did it at a product and marketing mix level and the strategy has been fairly working for us,” said Puneet

To expand its reach further with brand packaging, the company will be launching special tea packs inspired by Odisha handloom for Utkala Dibasa in Odisha.

In 2022, the company organised a similar campaign for Durga Puja with 15 festive edition tea packs, including Shola, Dokra, Terracotta and Kalighat art forms from different parts of West Bengal.

“The State is very important for us both from a business point of view and has culturally rich traits. We thought it would be a good time to pay homage to diverse art forms through our Tata Tea premium packs. We paid homage to Durga Puja through some of our designer Tata Tea Gold packs. Across our portfolio we are actively amplifying hyper-local strategies,” added Puneet.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit