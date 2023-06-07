Tata Group has retained the top position as the most-valuable Indian brand at $24 billion, according to a brand valuation report by Brand Finance. The brand retained its top position through the Covid crisis.

Every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the world’s biggest brands to the test, and publishes around 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. India’s top 100 most-valuable and strongest brands are included in the annual Brand Finance India 100 ranking.

Taj is the strongest brand in the nation with AAA Brand Strength rating. “The pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns hit the hospitality sector the most, brands had to re-invent their strategies to remain relevant to the need of tourists. Taj was at the forefront of this with agility and strategic initiatives, offering support to the healthcare sector. The hospitality industry is recovering as five-star business hotels in metropolitan cities across the country have seen occupancy reach 75 per cent to 80 per cent in the past month.”

Banking, IT services and telecoms brands achieve high brand value growth post pandemic. Brands in the banking (brand value up 16 per cent), IT services (brand value up 15 per cent) and telecoms (brand value up 7 per cent) sectors in India achieve high brand value as the economy is recovering from the impact of Covid.

The Indian banking sector is led by State Bank of India (SBI), the brand which is the top banking brand in South Asia, with a 29 per cent growth in brand value, valued at $7.5 billion, and 6th most-valuable brand in India and among the top 100 valuable brands in the country.