Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL) has likely paid a high price to acquire premium women’s ethnicwear retailer TCNS Clothing while it would also have its work cut out to revive growth in the latter, which has been sluggish over the last 4-5 years.

Late on Friday, ABFRL announced its acquisition of TCNS through a cash and share swap deal for a total estimated value of ₹2,900 crore. According to analysts, the merger ratio – 11 shares of ABFRL for 6 shares of TCNS – values the target company at ₹275 a share. ABFRL is paying ₹503 per share for acquiring the shares from the promoters and for the open offer.

Kotak Institutional Equities said the price of ₹503 was nine per cent higher than the fair value of TCNS in its estimate.

Completing the Portfolio

For ABFRL, the acquisition completes a gap in its portfolio of premium women’s ethnicwear, of which TCNS has some leading brands including W and Aurelia.

ABFRL already has a wide portfolio of apparel brands – partnerships with Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the top end, Marigold, Jaypore and Tasva in the premium segment and a whole range in the value segment including Pantaloons. The only component missing was the premium women’s ethnicwear segment, which the TCNS acquisition has plugged.

Analysts said that instead of looking at it from the perspective of adding to earnings per share it should be seen from the point of view of the brands that it is acquiring and how they will fit into the portfolio.

Emkay Global Financial Services said TCNS had unique strengths because most of its brands have strong brand recall among its key customer segments. They are brand leaders in penetration with the added advantage of being profitable.

The Challenges

TCNS has been an underperformer for several years now and ABFRL will have to devote time and resources to turn around the company. Between FY19 and FY23, TCNS’ topline has grown just by 1-2 per cent every year.

Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that the ABFRL has set itself a “lofty goal of resuscitating a company that is witnessing growth challenges.”

According to Emkay Global, despite its strong brands, TCNS was “undergoing a rough patch now, given its muted topline growth and stretched cost-base effecting a deterioration in profitability.” The company’s cost-base has expanded due to network expansion and cost inflation leading to its just breaking even in FY23 compared to a profit of ₹190 crore in FY19.

All these are concerns that ABFRL will have to address if it wants to see value proposition from the acquisition going forward.

Analysts said the acquisition is likely to be financed from the cashflows worth ₹1,430 crore generated by the conversion of warrants issued to Singapore’s GIC. This should be positive for the company as it would entail very little debt funding.