Tech Mahindra inaugurates 5G innovation lab in Washington

Tech Mahindra inaugurated a new 5G Innovation Lab in Bellevue, Washington. The lab will help its customers co-create and co-innovate 5G powered solutions while combining an ecosystem of partners (both telecom and cloud) and help build end-to-end solutions for enterprises.

“This is the first among several upcoming innovation labs planned for FY23,” a senior company executive told BusinessLine.

Tech Mahindra’s 5G offerings will help communication service providers to move to a more open, intelligent, virtualised, and fully interoperable 5G mobile network and provide an enhanced experience to end-users.

The lab has a fully integrated offering of infrastructure, testing, and network set up including a dedicated team of 5G engineers at the site to help customers take innovation to consumption.

R&D across the globe

Tech Mahindra has 11 innovation or R&D labs across the world dedicated to 5G services. This new lab will utilise innovation, make new and differentiated ‘smart’ products, improve supply chains, create new customer experiences, and deliver new sources of value.

This will be achieved by focusing on network technology innovation through the industry-focused transformative solutions within the lab ecosystem in the UK, Malaysia, and India.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “As digital transformation becomes the norm for enterprises across the globe, 5G-powered abilities, use cases, and market opportunities will revamp the way we work, live, and play — now and in the future.”

Vyas added, ”The West Coast and particularly the Greater Seattle area is a very prominent innovation hub, and the newly launched 5G lab is one such deep investment to help customers in the region and across the globe to accelerate their innovation journey and more importantly leverage Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise to make this technology both real and impactful.”