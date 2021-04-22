Tech Mahindra joins the 1.5°C supply chain leaders

Tech Mahindra has joined 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders, a group of major group of global corporations including Ericsson and IKEA, to drive climate action and support supply chain partners to curb emissions.

The 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders was founded by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative together with Ericsson, IKEA, Telia, BT Group and Unilever and is supported by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the We Mean Business Coalition.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said: “By joining the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders we are committing to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions across our full value chain in line with the 1.5°C ambition – and to urge our suppliers to do the same. This is a crucial part of decarbonising our full value chain and to reach our climate targets”.

By joining the group, Tech Mahindra commits to encourage its suppliers to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, reaching net-zero before 2050 and communicate progress annually.

The 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders will work together with their suppliers and business partners to develop concrete tools, help remove blockers and provide the resources required to support suppliers. The group will work together to drive climate action throughout global supply chains in line with science and support small and medium-sized enterprises through the SME Climate Hub, understanding the need to work with and support suppliers to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.