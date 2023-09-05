The online skill gaming industry is being seen as a potential high-growth sector by tech talent in Karnataka according to a recent report.

The report named ‘Unveiling the Potential and Scope of the Online Skill Gaming Industry: A Study with Technology Students and Professionals’ by the E-Gaming Federation and Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata sampled 4,644 individuals from the tech community across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Online gaming industry relieved as GST Council clears air on repeat taxation

Is a degree in gaming possible?

Nearly 72.5 per cent of tech professionals expressed interest in pursuing a career in the sector.

Moreover, 85 per cent of participants in Karnataka showed a willingness to pursue professional education in the gaming sector, indicating a strong desire to upskill and contribute to the industry’s expansion.

The study also highlights that Karnataka’s tech professionals recognise the potential of the online skill gaming sector, with 83 per cent of respondents thinking that it will lead to a software revolution in the country.

While 68 per cent of respondents across the country believe that the gaming sector can overall improve skill sets.

Also Read | Why India’s online gaming industry desperately needs a regulatory architecture

“The research highlights the symbiotic relationship between technology and gaming. As the industry rapidly evolves, we have a unique opportunity to harness the creative potential of our youth and build a robust ecosystem that nurtures both technological innovation and economic growth.,” said Dr Diganta Mukherjee, Professor at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

“The online skill gaming industry is the new rapidly rising industry in the era of digitalization. The sector continues proliferating, with cutting-edge technologies, trends and consumer and business interests driving innovation. This is reflected in the significant interest of tech professionals and students considering a career in the industry, owing to the substantial investment the sector has made in cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML over the last decade,” said Malay Kumar Shukla, Secretary of the E-Gaming Federation.