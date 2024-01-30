Paris-based Technip Energies sees India and its talent as a vital support in its effort to bag and execute large projects globally

Some of its global projects are partly handled from India, such as Qatar’s onshore liquefied natural gas facilities at the North Field South Project, for which a Technip joint venture had won the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract.

“If you take a large project that we are doing somewhere else, without India we might not be able to deliver the project,” Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Pieton told businessline in an interaction. “India is actually helping us secure a lot of work outside of India… it’s a key contributor to all of the other intake that we have in the group,” he added.

Technip Energies, an engineering and technology player in energy transition, has been operating in India for around five decades. Globally it has a dominant share in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene projects while it is making headway with blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry, and decarbonisation solutions.

In India it employs around 4,000 people and undertakes projects in the range of $50-450 million. About a tenth of its 2022 global revenue of €6.4 billion was from India. Pieton said this, however, did not paint an accurate picture of the Indian involvement in the company’s projects and operations, as there was considerable input in terms of man hours. He said that around a fifth of the company’s work globally was based in India. The company plans to expand more in India in terms of workforce as well as deepening its engagement in the energy sector.

While 50 years back, the company’s operations in India began as a support office, things have reversed and “part of the rest of our operations is supporting India”, Pieton said. Technip customers were approaching India directly for their projects instead of “stopping by our office in Houston or Paris”.

Technip’s presence in India can be seen in the context of the growing closeness between the two countries and the recent visit to India by French President Emmanuel Macron, his second in four months.

The company is working with state-owned oil refiner HPCL and power producer NTPC as an EPC contractor for green projects and electrolyser-based hydrogen. It has also undertaken a detailed engineering project for Reliance Industries’ ethylene plant in Jamnagar.

It is in talks with other players entering the green hydrogen sector for collaborations. It is also working on methodologies to convert biogas to synthetic gas and onward to hydrogen and LNG.