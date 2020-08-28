Techno Paints on expansion mode, plans to set up another manufacturing unit near Hyderabad

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
Techno Paints, a business of the Hyderabad-based Fortune Paints, is on expansion mode, setting up new dealerships across five States and planning a new manufacturing unit near Hyderabad.
The 18-year old company, which started its business with a unique model of a painting solutions company, now has five manufacturing units, three near Hyderabad and two near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The company closed last fiscal with a turnover of ₹90 crore.
Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of Fortune Paints, said, “the company expects to close this financial year with revenues of over ₹120 crore. The growth will be backed by the recent expansion of dealerships across southern States and Maharashtra and a strong order book of various paining projects.”
“We currently have capacity to manufacture 80,000 tonnes per annum of paint across these five manufacturing units, which are functioning at about 70-80 per cent capacity. Given the growth potential, we are planning to set up another plant, which will be the company’s biggest, with a capacity to make 2,00,000 tonnes of paint per annum.”
“This plant is expected to be set up up near Hyderabad with an investment outlay of ₹25 crore. Due toCovid-related concerns, we expect to begin work on the plant next year. It will take about 6 months to set up the plant and increase the capacity by more than two-and-a-half times and enable us to expand the retail business and enter other States through the network,” he said.
“Initially, our focus was on a solutions approach for commercial and residential majors through long-term contracts. Having set up a big base, we are looking at retail expansion. During the course of the journey, we have managed to create a number of entrepreneur-partners in the business,” he said.
