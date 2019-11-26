Tejas Networks signs pact with Bharat Electronics

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with Bharat Electronics, under which it will offer optical transmission, access and data-switching products for turnkey projects in India and overseas.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) envisages strategic cooperation, covering the use of Tejas’ optical transmission, access and data-switching products for domestic and export markets by jointly capitalising on the emerging opportunities in defence communication, strategic communication, smart city, homeland security, metro and state network projects under the ‘Make-in-India’ programme, Tejas Networks said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The company said that it has received purchase orders totalling over Rs 60 crore from defence solution provider Bharat Electronics, towards supply and services of its optical and data networking equipment for various projects won by country’s defence solution provider, which includes the Kerala fibre optic network, defence communication networks and smart city projects.
Shares of Tejas Networks were trading at Rs 104.15 apiece in morning trade on the BSE.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
The Stock of HDFC Life Insurance Company has moved out of the price band between ₹565 and ₹593 that had been ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...