Telangana Chief Minister nod for ₹111 crore performance related pay for Singareni Collieries officials

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday agreed for performance related pay (PRP) for the year 2018-19 to officials of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company limited.
This approval will entail a payment of ₹111 crore as PRP for the year to 2,500 officials. Each Singareni official is likely to receive ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, according to a statement.
N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL, thanked the Chief Minister for clearing the PRP which would be paid to the officials in February.
While ‘it is Deepavali bonus for the workers, it is PRP for officials.’ Every year Coal India Limited pays PLRS (performance linked reward scheme) to its workers in the name of Diwali bonus. Similarly, the Chief Minister agreed to pay Deepavali bonus along with profit bonus to the workers every year. For 2019-20, KCR agreed for profit bonus of 28 per cent (₹278 crore), Deepavali bonus of (₹261 crore), together amounting to ₹539 crore. Each employee received approximately ₹1.6 lakh in 2020.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...