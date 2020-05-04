Temperature setting of 24 to 30 degrees centigrade ideal to avoid spread of coronavirus: Blue Star MD Vir Advani

Does the use of air-conditioning systems (central ACs and unitary ACs) accelerate the spread of the coronavirus in offices and homes? There’s been a lot of talk, and some confusion, on this issue in the recent past. BusinessLine caught up with Vir Advani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Blue Star, and an industry veteran, for his views on this issue. Excerpts:

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) has put together a set of comprehensive guidelines on the way air-conditioning and ventilation systems in India should be operated during these times of Covid-19. Please walk us through the salient points.

According to these guidelines, residential air conditioners, and central air conditioning systems can be used with certain precautions. Temperature setting of 24 degrees centigrade to 30 degrees centigrade is ideal for avoiding the spread of the virus. Under these conditions, ACs and Central AC systems automatically deliver Relative Humidity (RH) of 40 to 70, which again is ideal. RH below 40 and higher than 70 are not advisable since the virus can remain stable and spread.

Central AC systems are equipped with adequate fresh-air ventilation and one should get it checked through their service providers.

Fearing the spread of Covid-19 through air-conditioning systems, many companies are not permitting the use of air conditioning in their offices now. Is there a basis to this fear? What advice do you have for these companies?

It is absolutely safe to use ACs of all types. One should set the temperature between 24 to 30 degrees centigrade. The humidity is automatically taken care of. In central ACs, fresh air ventilation is part of the AC system. The service provider should check it and ensure the same is operational all the time. The filters in the ACs and AC systems should be regularly cleaned. Contrary to the belief that the Central AC system is a closed one, it is equipped with fresh-air ventilation as a part of the design.

If one uses fans instead of ACs, the air draft can carry the droplets at high speed. In an AC system, it is carried smoothly to the duct. Therefore, there is no specific advantage in using the fans. Most importantly, even in the monsoon season, the AC systems and residential ACs maintain the relative humidity between 40 to 70.

And, of course, filters must be cleaned.

Blue Star is a Member of the Task Force of the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Manufacturers Association (RAMA) of India. Tell us about the role RAMA has been playing to disseminate information in this regard to all stakeholders, particularly the public.

RAMA is writing to all government establishments and private users. It is planning to conduct webinars to educate customers. It is planning to release advertisements in print and digital media. The member companies of RAMA will be educating customers and dealers.

With summer practically here, how do you see the air-conditioning industry being placed this year (FY2020-21)?

The industry has around 60 days of inventory and there is no need to rush to manufacture fresh stock. I think the industry would have already lost 30 per cent of sales in Q1. If the festival season is good, we can try and make it up in H2. Overall, it is going to be a tough year.

As companies rush to decrease their dependency on imports from China, what is Blue Star’s strategy?

As a part of our strategy, we have been investing heavily in indigenisation and localisation. Unfortunately, quite a few components, such as compressors, are manufactured in China. India does not have the scale to manufacture components. I think certain other geographies such as the Far East may emerge as a destination. We will also be talking to the government to figure out ways to make India an investment destination for components.