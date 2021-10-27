TenderCuts opens 50th store in Bengaluru

TenderCuts, the Chennai-based omni-channel meat and seafood major, opened its 50th store in Bengaluru. Within a year, TenderCuts has increased its retail presence by 70 per cent and manpower by 60 per cent. The launch of TenderCuts’ 50th store is pivotal in shaping the company’s growth strategy –having their presence in 8 cities by early 2022, said a company press release.

Aiming to make Bengaluru the hub for the brand, the flagship store will provide wide opportunity of customisation and personalisation of a variety of meat and seafood under one roof. The brand aims to provide a futuristic retail experience to its customers through its high-end store located at the 80-feet road at Indiranagar.

Nishanth Chandran, Founder & CEO of TenderCuts said, “We have been continuously innovating on our stores and this flagship store comes as our commitment to reimagine the meat and seafood experience through innovation, creativity and design which further offer our consumers a unique shopping experience. This flagship store in Bengaluru will set a new benchmark in our endeavour to excel in providing the freshest and safest meat & seafood. The brand is currently on the count of 50 stores, and we feel zestful to gear up for the expansion across India with over 100 stores in the near future covering major cities. The expansion will also give boost to local employment.”