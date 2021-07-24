Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles: Sources

Tesla Inc has written to Indian ministries seeking a big reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs). Sources said that this is move will boost demand and generate revenue for the government.

Its pitch, however, is likely to face resistance from PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's administration which has championedhigh import taxes for many industries in a bid to boost localmanufacturing.

"We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in theworld by far of any large country," Tesla Chief ExecutiveOfficer Elon Musk said on Twitter, in reply to a tweet aboutlaunching the company's cars in India.

"But we are hopeful that there will be at least a temporarytariff relief for electric vehicles," Musk added.

Other luxury automakers in India have also lobbied thegovernment in the past to lower taxes on imported cars but havehad little success due to opposition from rivals with domesticoperations.

Tesla, which aims to begin sales in India this year, said in a letter to ministries and the country's leading think-tank NitiAayog that slashing federal taxes on imports of fully assembledelectric cars to 40 per cent would be more appropriate, according to thesources.

That compares with current rates of 60 per cent for cars pricedbelow $40,000 and 100 per cent for those above $40,000.

"The argument is that at 40 per cent import duty, electric cars canbecome more affordable but the threshold is still high enough tocompel companies to manufacture locally if demand picks up," oneof the sources said. The sources declined to be identified asthe letter has not been made public.

According to Tesla's US website, only one model - the Model 3 Standard Range Plus - is priced below $40,000.

Niti Aayog did not respond to an email seeking comment.Ministries that Tesla wrote to included the transport and heavyindustries ministries, which did not immediately respond to arequest for comment.

The Indian market for premium EVs, indeed for electric carsin general, is still very much in its infancy with vehicles fartoo costly for the average consumer and very little charginginfrastructure in place.

Just 5,000 of the 2.4 million cars sold in India last yearwere electric and most were priced below $28,000.

Daimler's Mercedes Benz began selling its EQCluxury EV in India last year for $136,000, and Audi launchedthree electric SUVs this week with sticker tags that begin ataround $133,000.

While lower duties would give Tesla a better chance to testthe market, its plan to begin sales in India does not hinge on achange in government policy, both sources said.

Tesla registered a local company in India in January and hasramped up local hiring while also scouting for showroom space.

India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters inMarch that India would be willing to offer incentives to ensureTesla's cost of production in the country is less than that inChina, but only if it manufactures locally.