Translucia, a subsidiary of T&B Media Global (Thailand), on Wednesday entered the Indian market by forging a partnership with Sunovatech India, a specialist immersive and extended reality company, to create a $3-billion virtual world with metaverse elements.

Other partners in this global alliance include Sygnum, a digital asset bank offering secure “Custody” digital banking, Two Bulls, a Metaverse R&D Center in Melbourne, and Black flame. Under the partnership, Sunovatech will act as a production hub for building 3D assets, environments and modules of the metaverse, the companies said in a statement.

Sunovatech will design a 3D virtual reality experience for Translucia and will help develop 3D assets and environments for visualising Translucia, using its ‘Unreal Engine’ technology development and specialists.

“Sunovatech India and our global partners bring their unique expertise, talent and advanced technologies to help Translucia achieve its goals. Sunovatech’s contribution is critical as the talent from India will bring in quality, production speed, cost efficiency, and commitment,” Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global, and Founder of Translucia, said.

Translucia aims to develop an ‘infinite universe’ capable of interconnectivity with other metaverses leveraging Web 3.0 capabilities. The Translucia universe will have shared infrastructure, utilities, technologies, hardware, and software, he said, adding “Early next year, we’ll reveal Translucia’s uniqueness in our virtual experience launch, letting interested parties get a glimpse of Translucia for the first time.”

Rishi Ahuja, Founder, Sunovatech said, “We will bring in production speed, the finest processes of the Metaverse, with harmonised international standards and a managed production base in India. Sunovatech’s resources will build components and assets of the metaverse as a service contract with various stakeholders to deliver in Translucia interconnected metaverse.”