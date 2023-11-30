Thales, a global leader in defence, aerospace, and digital identity and security, launched its second office in Bengaluru. The expansion is aimed at supporting growth and contributing to the group’s plans to double engineering staff in India by 2027.

Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President - Avionics, Thales, and Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for Thales in India, were present.

The new building will serve as an extension of its Engineering Competence Centre (ECC) in Bengaluru, inaugurated in 2019, in support of the group’s ambitious ramp-up plans in the region and country, said the company. Moreover, the centre will focus on software and hardware capabilities in civil and defence businesses to serve its global needs.

Engineering competency

Since its launch, the centre has played a significant role in job creation and skill development in India, growing to over 500 staff. Globally, it invests close to €4 billion in R&D annually. This ECC, along with an additional centre based in Noida, forms one of the group’s three major engineering competency centre hubs.

Thales’ engineering teams in Bengaluru are contributing to value-added systems in the fields of aerospace and defence, including air traffic management, complex avionics systems, cockpits, flight management and connectivity systems, radar software, airborne intelligence surveillance, and reconnaissance tactical management systems.

“As we grow our engineering set-up in Bengaluru together with that in Noida, we continue to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovations for Indian and global customers,” said Saraf.