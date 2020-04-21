Thales Reliance Defence resumes operations in Maharashtra

Mumbai, April 21

Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS) has resumed operations, at MIHAN SEZ, in Maharashtra.

TRDS is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure which holds 51 per cent and Thales holds the remaining 49 per cent.

In the first phase, TRDS will operate at 30 per cent of its current strength and gradually scale up operations in consultation with District Administration and MIHAN authorities, TRDS said in a statement. TRDS has finished assembly and testing of first AESA radar at its facility in MIHAN.

In addition to AESA Radars, TRDS will also be undertaking the assembly of Electronic Warfare systems at this facility, the only facility outside France to have this capability.

Yesterday, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure and Dassault Aviation also started operations in MIHAN SEZ.