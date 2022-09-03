The Moms Co targets 10,000 retail touchpoints by year-end

The Moms Co, owned by the Good Glamm group, aims to have 10,000 retail touchpoints by the end of 2022, from 4,500 currently.

These touchpoints will include shop-in-shop outlets, standalone beauty & cosmetics stores, and prestige stores such as Shoppers’ Stop. The mom and baby products D2C brand had 500 retail touchpoints in October 2021, at the time of its acquisition by Good Glamm Group, Malika Datt Sadani, Cofounder and CEO, told BusinessLine.

On the importance of an omnichannel presence, Sadani said, “I am a strong believer that brands need to go omnichannel because that is where the true potential for the brand lies. It helps with brand awareness and expands reach to a large population at the same point of time,”

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, added that an omni channel strategy, is needed tobuild large-scale brands that outlive the founders’ vision. “For that, the brands have to have scale, they have to have a presence across multiple channels. This is why we have launched Moms Co’s TV commercials as well, such ads give you scale in audiences, where there was some degree of inertia. Having tried the brand online, customers now have the option to discover the brand in retail formats,” Aneja said.

One of the biggest growth levers for business are direct-to-consumer and offline touchpoints. Earlier, the brand was primarily found in ecommerce marketplaces. While announcing the acquisition, Good Glamm Group had said it aims to grow the brand’s revenue to Rs 500 crore in the next two years.

While the company did not share specific revenue numbers, Datta said it has seen almost 10x growth in the number of orders on its D2C platform and seen its revenue grow by three times since the acquisition.