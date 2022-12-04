In a bid to increase its international footprint, JK Tyre is expanding its Mexico plant and have plans to invest in developing countries. The company earned ₹1,873 crore in revenues from exports in FY22. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre Industries Ltd spoke to the businessline on the company’s expansion plan, capacity augmentation, newer tyre technologies, dial-a-tyre concept, and rubber and raw material prices.

Q What is the company’s expansion plan? Do you plan to acquire plants domestically or internationally?

Domestically we believe it is better to expand our plant as it’s more economical and we have land and infrastructure available. We can afford to do so for some time, once we are exhausted we can consider some new locations. Internationally we are expanding our Mexico plant and are tying up with financial arrangements. We do not have any immediate plan for acquiring internationally but if a good opportunity comes in a developing world we will look into it. There is a lot of opportunity in developing countries in the Southern hemisphere for the future. Africa is still very poorly grown so is South America to an extent.

Q The company will be investing ₹900 crore. How do you plan to use the investment? Will it be used for the company’s R&D centre?

The Capex will be used for expanding the capacities. A chunk of the investment will go into the expansion of passenger car radial capacities and some portion will go to truck bus radial expansion. In R &D in the last few years, we have been investing ₹85-100 crore a year and that thrust will continue as we are very committed.

Q JK Tyre launched smart tyres technology in India. What are the new products and technologies that the company is working on?

We are working on tyres that provide mileage with fuel economy on product and development side and will introduce products that offer better value propositions that are a little bit more premium in the market. We introduced puncture tyres guard technology to the country recently. Our focus is to have products that provide mileage with safety and in-car driving comfort, noise vibration, and handling steering.

Q The company has introduced a range of electric vehicle tyres. How it is working out?

We are supplying EV tyres to major bus manufacturers and they are operating a complete fleet in Delhi. We are also working with other manufacturers to provide them with tyres but each vehicle has its requirement. We have to custom design the tyres as to what works for one EV bus may not work for another. We are supplying two-wheeler EV tyres to eight manufacturers and in every category, we have to tweak the product to match the requirement.

Q The company had planned to introduce ‘Dial-a-Tyre’ to expand its sales. How is the response?

We have just started the pilot and will expand it in the country. Dial-a-tyre was introduced 15 years back with the company providing a number to call and the tyre would be delivered to your house. We did a pilot in one city and did not find much of a pick-up. However, habits are changing and people are constantly working. They do not have time to pick up groceries so this personalised service will now be more acceptable. We have restarted it and it should have a good future.

A consumer does not have to go to a tyre shop, sitting at home you can dial a number and the company’s vehicle will come and fit the tyre.

Q Rubber and raw material prices are stable. What is your anticipation for the coming quarter?

Rubber prices have moderated and will be stable. We do not see any extraordinary rise apart from seasonal factors. As far as other raw material pricing are concerned it is based on petroleum prices and it will depend on how that will shape up. There was a dip in oil prices, we have to see how far they have sustained. The impact will be seen in one or two quarters in the next five to six months.

Q Does this mean there will be no price hikes on products?

No. We have a huge carry forward as there was a 40 per cent increase in raw material prices that translated into 28 per cent in selling prices and we could increase barely a little more than half of it. There is a drag effect and the entire industry’s EBIDTA margins have shrunk from what they were in the previous quarter because of this. We have to come back to a little bit of normalcy to fund our growth and development. We require price revisions but how much we will be able to do depends on the competitive market conditions.

Q The company increased its market shares across categories. How did you achieve that?

We have added value propositions to the customers, backed by performance and more viability of the product and we reached out to create more brand shops. We have a chain of nearly 400 brand stores and are increasing our products to have a wider reach.

Q What is your expectation from the coming budget?