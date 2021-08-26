Companies

Thermax bags ₹293-crore boiler package order

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 26, 2021

Thermax Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged ₹293 crore boiler package contract from a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.

This turnkey project — based on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model — encompasses civil, structural, mechanical work, Thermax said in a regulatory filing.

Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermax, has concluded a ₹293 crore order for a boiler package comprising 3x oil and gas-fired boilers on an EPC basis for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India, it said.

The scope of supply includes design, manufacture, installation, erection, commissioning and testing of the 3x oil and gas-fired boilers.

Thermax MD and CEO Ashish Bhandari said: “TBWES has won the order in this competitive bidding project owing to its proven product experience, compliance to quality standards, manufacturing and EPC capabilities”.

Pune-based Thermax Limited is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. It offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.

Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and South-east Asia.

