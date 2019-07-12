Thermax Sri City plant receives green factory Platinum certification

Thermax’s modern manufacturing facility in Sri City has received the 'Platinum' rating from Cll-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for meeting energy and environment standards in line with global benchmarks.

The Platinum certification is the highest recognition for sustainable building design.

Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax said,"This coveted accreditation reaffirms our passion and commitment to sustainability.”

IGBC’s Green Factory Buildings is the first rating programme developed in India exclusively for the industrial sector. It is based on accepted energy and environmental principles and strikes a balance between known established practices and emerging concepts.

IGBC awarded the Platinum certification to Thermax for meeting the energy and environment standards, in line with global benchmarks. The parameters that were evaluated included site planning, conservation efforts on water, energy, material, and quality of indoor environment.

Thermax Ltd, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, has a global footprint with its presence in 86 countries through 28 subsidiaries. Its Sri City plant manufactures a wide range of vapour absorption machines comprising chillers, heat pumps and heaters in its first phase.

Constructed on a 40-acre plot in the Domestic Tariff Zone at Sri City, the unit has a capacity to produce 400 machines per year.

The plant makes extensive use of daylight, the roof of the parking area has solar PV panels and it is Industry 4.0-ready.