This Noida-based apparel retailer runs on a non-warehouse model

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Imagine a dress shop with no dresses.
This Noida based export-oriented startup is one such example. Bimba, the new e-durzi retailer, has “digital-inventory” worth Rs 1000 crore and has of spoilt its customer for choice. Yet, the company does not have any warehouse, or dress.
Bimba shows an e-catalogue to its clients and creates the dress, chosen by a customer, within 48 hours of taking the order. It has mastered the art of just in time (JIT). The process involves printing a white running textile, to cutting and sewing apparels.
However, transporting the finished cloth to its customers – who are abroad -- takes approximatley three or four days (sometimes three or four weeks),based on the amount paid by the customer for transportation. Bimba’s products are sold in the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Australia and several European countries.
“If customers want the product to be delivered fast,, then we ship it via the express services of Fedex, DHL or Aramex, and charge the customer an extra $10 for shipping. If the customer is okay with delayed delivery of three-four weeks, then we ship it by India Post for free,” Nitin Kapoor, one of the two founders of the company told BusinessLine.
Shipping the product via India Post is about four-times cheaper than the express service providers. The company claims to provide India Post North almost 20 per cent of the national post service providers’ export business.
It to innovate on warehousing, after it had registered a huge inventory loss in 2015. “All the money that we had earned till 2015 was lost in inventory,” said Kapoor, whose company spent the next two years – 2015 to 2017 – in resolving the problem. Now, with e-inventory, the customer has more choices – 500 embroidery, patterns, colours and types.
The two years saw the company transitioning from an inventory-led warehouse model to a non-warehouse model. “In 2015, we had a space of 8000 square feet, that stored Bimba products.. Today, we have a 12,000 sq feet facility with no warehouse. Fashion designers, garment designers, textile designers are under one roof. But there are no masterjis (tailors) in the system,” said Kapoor.
The use of e-catalogues has also helped to save money paid to a model. Once a model is made to wear a certain type of garment, then only the prints are changed using the software. “Now, we are not in a rush every evening counting inventory, worrying why products have not sold. We are practically without inventory,” said Kapoor.
Bimba’s merchandise are available on various online platforms -- Amazon, Allegro in Poland, Bidorbuy in SouthAfrica, Lazada in South East Asia, Trademe the Netherlands, Catch in Australia, among others.
Having tasted success in the online space,, Bimba’s clothes are likely to become available offline as well. “We will have small counters in places, where people can walk in, choose the type of dress they want in an e-catalogue and the dress will be ready in next 48 hours,” said Kapoor. Thecompany is also in talks with investors for the next round of growth.
Without a trial room and letting customers get a feel of the clothes, Bimba sees a return of 1.5-2 per cent globally, which is lower than the 20 per cent returns seen in India. This could be due to misfits, colour being different from what appears online.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...