TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd, the electric vehicle arm of Murugappa Group’s engineering firm Tube Investments, is planning to introduce an electric cargo three-wheeler by early next year. It has announced a partnership with Exponent Energy, an energy tech start-up, to develop electric three-wheelers with the capacity to get charged in 15 minutes.

The company has already launched an E-autorickshaw under the brand name, Montra Electric, in the passenger segment. It is being retailed across South India . It has already set up 40 showrooms spread across the region, and has plans to expand to remaining parts of the country by the end of this fiscal.

It has sold about 400 units of Montra electric 3W so far in 2023, according to Vahan Dashboard.

The upcoming electric cargo three-wheeler will target both individuals and institutional customers, and is expected to be launched by early 2024.

Under its proposed pact with Exponent Energy, TI Clean Mobility will roll out a rapid charging 3W variant with Exponent’s 8.8 kWh battery pack, and will promise a 0 to 100 per cent charge in 15 minutes at Exponent’s charging networks.

“Our 15-minute rapid charging technology kills charging anxiety, and is crucial to delivering uptime and flexibility in operations needed for last-mile mobility like refueling a diesel vehicle. Customers will enjoy the same level of freedom as ICE vehicles while reaping all the advantages of going electric,” said Arun Vinayak, co-founder & CEO, Exponent Energy.

Exponent’s patented rapid charging technology is a water-based offboard thermal management system that uses an advanced HVAC system.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit