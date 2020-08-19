TiE Global Summit in December

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) will be hosting TiE Global Summit virtually during December 8-10. About 20,000 delegates from 25 countries are expected to take part in the conference.

The physical event, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, has been converted into a virtual event in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top global industry leaders including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Jack Ma and Indra Nooyi are likely to take part in the virtual conference.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President of TiE (Hyderabad Chapter), and Founder-Chief Executive Officer of cloud services company CtrlS, said the event would provide 360-degree help to fledgling start-ups and entrepreneurs during the conference.

Over 200 curated ideas will be presented by start-ups from different countries during the conference.

Some of the sessions will focus on ‘How to crack the funding puzzle’ and on the challenges in scaling up business operations.

Serial entrepreneur Srini Raju and Tamil Nadu Govt IT advisor J A Chowdhary said TiE has played a key role in developing the investor ecosystem in Hyderabad.