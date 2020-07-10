TikTok’s Bytedance to establish office in Mumbai despite ban: report

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance may be having problems in India, but it is nevertheless pressing ahead with plans to establish an office in Mumbai to accommodate 1,250, according to media reports.

The Economic Times reported, citing sources familiar with the deal, that ByteDance, the Beijing-headquartered company, has struck a deal with WeWork, which provides shared workspaces, to give effect to the plan.

The reported deal comes barely weeks after the Indian government banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps citing data security and national security concerns in the context of the bloody conflict between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control.

The ban has impacted TikTok’s growth prospects in India, which is arguably one of its biggest markets. But the reported office-space move suggests that ByteDance is still seeking deeper penetration into the Indian market.