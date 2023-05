Tilak Ventures reported a standalone net profit of ₹1.08 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had incurred a net loss of ₹29.98 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Total revenue for the period dropped to ₹2.57 crore from ₹3.61 crore.

Net profit for FY23 stood at ₹2.43 crore, against a loss of ₹39.07 lakh. Total revenue rose to ₹9.03 crore from ₹4.45 crore.

Tilak Ventures Ltd offers finance and investment services, as well as travel services for India-based customers.