Tilaknagar Industries allots shares to Edelweiss ARC as part of debt restructuring

Tilaknagar Industries, an alcohol beverage manufacturer, has issued about 1.39 crore shares at ₹24.36 a share to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company as part of debt restructuring of ₹34 crore.

The issuance of shares is at a premium of ₹14.36 per share equity.

Tilaknagar Industries had entered into a long restructuring agreement with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company wherein total loans of ₹523 crore have been restructured at ₹344 crore at an interest rate of 9 per cent.

The company had managed to trim its losses to ₹3 crore against loss of ₹36 crore logged in the same quarter last financial year. This is thanks to the sharp decline in finance costs.

For the half-year period, finance costs stood at ₹34 crore, significantly lower than the ₹93 crore recorded in the same period last year due to one-time settlement (OTS) and debt restructuring implemented by the company.

Revenue zoomed to ₹363 crore (₹186 crore) in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Showing strong signs of recovery post lockdown, quantitative sales of the company grew almost 150 per cent to 14.96 lakh cases against 6.18 lakh cases in Q1 of the current fiscal year.

The rollback of the steep Covid-19 tax by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and withdrawal of the pandemic tax by the Puducherry Government from November-end will give a significant boost to the company’s sales.

Earlier, demand in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry had plunged 76 per cent and 87 per cent due the Covid-19 levy.

Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director, Tilaknagar Industries, said, “The company’s sales have shown significant recovery post the subdued performance in the first quarter on account of the pandemic.”

“Sales are expected to match the yearly estimates resulting in improved operational performance of the business in terms of sales, market share and margins,” he added.

Founded in 1933 as Maharashtra Sugar Mills, Tilaknagar Industries has diverse portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including brandy, whisky, vodka, gin and rum.