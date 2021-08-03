To take off again, Jet Airways looking for experienced pilots

As an indication that the new promoters of Jet Airways have set in motion the process to start operations again, the company has invited applications from experienced pilots. After its grounding in April 2019, this is the first time the airline has issued a job posting on Tuesday.

“Jet Airways is back and is looking for experienced pilots. Hope to have you on board soon!” The airline said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The company has posted a survey link, asking more than 30 questions, including experience of pilots on a B737 and A320 aircraft, along with licence authorisations of Clear Air Turbulence (CAT) 03, Extended Diversion Time Operations (EDTO), and Leh Airfield Ops. It also asked for experience on A330, B777 and B787 aircraft.

This comes even as Jet Airways has over 2,800 employees still on its payroll who haven’t quit in hopes to get reabsorbed in the company.

BusinessLine has reported that the new owners have given no guarantee to absorb the ex-employees of Jet, neither are the new owners guaranteeing any training for the existing employees.

At its peak, the company had close to 22,000 employees on its rolls, including 6,000 contract staff. Currently, there are close to 2,800 to 3,000 employees on its rolls. The consortium asked for complete and uninterrupted flexibility on the same from the NCLT.

There has been substantial salary correction in the last 12-plus months in the aviation industry globally due to the pandemic. Jalan-Kalrock said that it would like to utilise the current Covid-19 scenario and an “opportunity to scout for more experienced talent available in the aviation industry now (compared to previous times), and negotiate better salary packages to bring in operational flexibility”.

The new promoters have offered cash and non-cash benefits, including 0.5 per cent equity stake in the airline, to those who were on the rolls of Jet Airways till its insolvency in June 2019.

Employees and workmen would be paid ₹11,000 and ₹22,800, respectively, along with each of the workmen being given a phone, a laptop or an iPad on a lottery basis, and ticket vouchers worth ₹10,000.

However, this will be executed only if 95 per cent of staff vote in favour of the proposal. The last date to vote for the same is August 4 Sources said that as of August 03, the number of votes hasn’t surpassed the 95 per cent threshold. In such a scenario, the 0.5 per cent stake reserved for the staff and Rs 8 crore allocated for making cash payments to them will be given to financial creditors.